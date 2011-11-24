MELBOURNE Nov 24 Australia's Arafura
Resources, a rare earths developer, cancelled a planned
A$74 million share sale due to the shaky share market, and will
look for other ways to help fund a key study for its flagship
Nolans project.
The company's share price have tumbled 20 percent below the
offer price of 60 cents in the two weeks leading up to the offer
close.
"The Directors determined it would be unreasonable to those
shareholders who participated in the rights issue to be issued
shares at 60 cents," the company said in a statement to the
Australian stock exchange.
It said it would appoint a corporate adviser to help it
raise the funds in a tough market, as it looks to become the
world's fourth-biggest producer of rare earths.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Ed Davies)