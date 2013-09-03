* Ras Tanura dates extended to Oct. 20 from Sept. 8
* Part of a shift to produce cleaner fuels
* Bids also pushed back for Jizan power plant project
KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia, Sept 3 State oil giant
Saudi Aramco has extended the deadline for companies
to bid for construction of a clean fuels and aromatics project
at its largest refinery in Ras Tanura, three industry sources
said.
Bids are now due by Oct. 20, pushed back from Sept. 8, for
the multi-billion-dollar project.
"Bidders requested an extension as there were so many
additions to the scope of work," one of the sources said.
The world's top oil exporter has embarked on a programme to
upgrade its refineries as part of a shift by Middle Eastern
refiners to produce cleaner fuels for export markets.
Aramco has also extended the date for bids to build a 2,400
megawatt power plant to supply electricity to its new 400,000
bpd refinery in Jizan, sources said, after companies asked for
more time to prepare their offers.
The Ras Tanura clean fuels and aromatics project due on line
by 2016 is part of Aramco's second phase of its refineries
upgrade. It will also help supply a new petrochemicals joint
venture with Dow Chemical.
It includes a naphtha hydrotreater among other units and
will have an annual production capacity of around 1 million
metric tonnes of aromatics.
In March, Aramco shut its joint venture refinery with Exxon
Mobil for nearly two months to bring a $2 billion clean
fuels project on line.
The state-run firm is building three new refineries in Saudi
Arabia, one in the East with France's Total, one near
the Red Sea city of Yanbu with China's Sinopec, and
another at Jizan, near the border with Yemen. All will produce
cleaner fuels and some petrochemicals.
The new power plant to supply the Jizan refinery will use
integrated gasification combined cycle (IGCC) technology to
convert vacuum residue fuel from the refinery into a synthetic
gas.
Construction of the project is split into four parts. Bids
for three have been extended to Oct. 9, while the remaining
package known as the gasification unit is extended to Oct. 23.
The Jizan refinery, currently under construction, is likely
to be delayed by six to 12 months, because work on associated
infrastructure is behind schedule, sources said in July.