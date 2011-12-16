SINGAPORE Dec 15 State oil company Saudi Aramco has finalised its gasoil and jet fuel term contracts for 2012 with a few buyers and sellers, industry sources said on Friday.

The company has settled term premiums for jet fuel loading from Jubail at $2.10 a barrel on a free-on-board (FOB) basis to Middle East quotes and for jet fuel loading from Rabigh at $2.80 a barrel, they said.

For gasoil, the company paid premiums of $5.95 a barrel for 500 ppm sulphur gasoil to be delivered into Jizan, $5.35 a barrel for delivery into Jeddah and $4.20 a barrel for optional cargoes to be delivered into Ras Tanurah, they said.

Buyers and total volumes were unclear as companies are still in the process of signing contracts, traders said.

The company exports jet fuel and imports gasoil through its yearly term contracts.

Saudi Aramco was seeking 300,000 barrel-lots of 500 ppm sulphur gasoil to be delivered into Jeddah, Jizan or Ras Tanura or 500,000 barrel-lots to be delivered into Jeddah or Ras Tanura.

The term period is from February to December next year.

While term prices for gasoil are generally higher than current contracts, traders felt that prices were lower than term contracts settled by other refiners in Taiwan and South Korea.

"The economics are not good. It will only work at premiums above $6 a barrel, based on current term preices," said a Singapore-based trader.

Saudi Aramco has a current term contract to buy 500 ppm sulphur gasoil from more than five sellers at premiums of about $4.75 a barrel over benchmark Middle East quotes for delivery into Gizan and a premium of $4.85 a barrel for delivery into Jeddah.

Totsa, Cargill and Fal Oil supply six 40,000-tonne cargoes of 500 ppm sulfur gasoil, while Reliance and Vitol supply up to 12 cargoes, each about 40,000 tonnes, of 500 ppm sulfur gasoil, sources said.

While Saudi Aramco is usually a net exporter of gasoil and jet fuel from its refineries in the Persian Gulf, the company imports gasoil into the Red Sea region. It avoids sending cargoes from the Persian Gulf to Red Sea after one of its ships was hijacked by pirates in 2008, traders said. (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Sugita Katyal)