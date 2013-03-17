DUBAI, March 17 Sadara Chemical Company, a joint
venture between Saudi Aramco and Dow Chemical
, said it launched a local currency Islamic bond to help
fund the construction of a $20 billion petrochemical complex in
the east of the kingdom.
The facility, located at Jubail Industrial City in Saudi
Arabia's Eastern Province, will be the world's largest chemical
complex ever built in a single phase.
Size and pricing of the sukuk, which is only available to
Saudi investors, will be determined once roadshows have taken
place. The sukuk has a 16-year lifespan, the statement said.
The sukuk forms part of a $12.5 billion debt package
currently being raised to fund the construction of the project,
which will produce more than 3 million tonnes of petrochemicals
each year when completed in 2016.
Of the total, $4.975 billion has been provided by the U.S.
Export-Import Bank - its largest direct loan ever given by the
agency to a single project.
Deutsche Bank, Riyad Bank, Alinma Bank
and Bank Al Bilad have been mandated to
arrange the sukuk, the statement said. Sources told Reuters in
June the banks had been chosen, with the offering earmarked to
raise around $1.4 billion-equivalent.
Once sold, it will be only the second project finance sukuk
ever sold in Saudi Arabia - the first was the 3.75 billion
riyals ($1 billion) issue in October 2011 from Saudi Aramco
Total Refining and Petrochemical Co (SATORP), a joint venture
between Aramco and France's Total.