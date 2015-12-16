KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia Dec 16 Saudi Aramco has named three senior vice presidents including Mohammed al-Qahtani as head of upstream operations, the state-owned firm said on Wednesday.

Mohammad Al Saggaf was appointed senior vice president for operations and business services, while Ahmad al-Sa'adi was named head of technical services. (Reporting by Reem Shamseddine; Writing by Maha El Dahan; Editing by Mark Potter)