(Updates with details, background)
DUBAI Jan 25 State oil giant Saudi Aramco
has agreed to buy at least three to four cargoes of gasoline per
month in a term contract for delivery between February to June,
trade and industry sources said on Wednesday.
"Aramco is still in the market," one industry source said.
"We have seen regular demand from them."
Aramco could end up buying more, another trader said,
depending on the price. "We're hearing they could go up to six
per month if they can get a good price," he said.
BP, Gunvor and Shell were among Aramco's suppliers for the
term contract, two trading sources said.
Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter, is also a major
gasoline importer. Traders say refinery turnarounds have helped
increase Aramco's demand in January.
Its Riyadh refinery which produces diesel, gasoline and fuel
oil mainly for domestic use is partially shut for planned
maintenance.
Gasoline donations to Yemen is another factor supporting
Aramco's high imports, traders say. The company has sought
cargoes to be delivered into Saudi Arabia's troubled southern
neighbour, whose refinery shut in November.
(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Seng Li Peng; editing by Jason
Neely)