DUBAI Jan 25 State oil giant Saudi Aramco has agreed to buy at least three to four cargoes of gasoline per month in a term contract for delivery between February to June, trade and industry sources said on Wednesday.

"Aramco is still in the market," one industry source said. "We have seen regular demand from them."

Aramco could end up buying more, another trader said, depending on the price. "We're hearing they could go up to six per month if they can get a good price," he said.

BP, Gunvor and Shell were among Aramco's suppliers for the term contract, two trading sources said.

Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter, is also a major gasoline importer. Traders say refinery turnarounds have helped increase Aramco's demand in January.

Its Riyadh refinery which produces diesel, gasoline and fuel oil mainly for domestic use is partially shut for planned maintenance.

Gasoline donations to Yemen is another factor supporting Aramco's high imports, traders say. The company has sought cargoes to be delivered into Saudi Arabia's troubled southern neighbour, whose refinery shut in November.

(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Seng Li Peng; editing by Jason Neely)