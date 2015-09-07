DUBAI, Sept 7 Saudi Aramco, the
kingdom's state oil giant, is talking to banks about raising a
$5 billion loan related to a refinery it built in collaboration
with China's Sinopec, three sources with knowledge
of the matter said on Monday.
The funds raised from banks will be used to replace some of
the capital Aramco invested to build the 400,000 barrel per day
(bpd) refinery at Yanbu on the west coast of the kingdom, which
can then be deployed in other projects.
Aramco did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
(Additional reporting by Reem Shamseddine in Khobar, editing by
Louise Heavens)