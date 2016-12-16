Dec 16 * Saudi Aramco told Asian refiners it
will suspend a supply flexibility clause - known as
operational/lifting tolerance - from January until further
notice - sources.
* Aramco tells customers the move is in line with the Saudi
government's decision to reduce output as part of OPEC supply
cuts.
* Operational/lifting tolerance usually allows customers to
request 5-10 percent more crude than the volumes allocated by
Aramco in case they need more oil.
* Last week, Saudi Aramco told its U.S. and European
customers it will reduce supply from January.
* Reduction of supply to Asia is expected to be smaller than
to the United States or Europe.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Susan Fenton)