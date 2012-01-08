KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia Jan 8 State oil
giant Saudi Aramco will sign a final deal next week
to build a new 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) oil refinery in
Yanbu with China's Sinopec Group, the company said on Sunday.
Aramco said the formal signing would take place on Jan. 14
in Dhahran, the site of the state company's headquarters.
Industry sources had expected the two oil majors to finalise
their 2011 initial agreement in November last year.
Under the initial agreement, Aramco will hold a 62.5 percent
stake in the joint venture formed to develop the project--now
rebranded as Yanbu Aramco Sinopec Refining Co (YASREF)-- while
Sinopec will own the rest.
For Sinopec, the venture would be the first refining project
the Chinese state-run oil major, parent of top Asian refiner
Sinopec Corp , builds outside
China, putting it in a race against rival PetroChina which has
snatched a string of refinery deals beyond Chinese
borders.
Construction of the refinery, located on the Red Sea, is now
underway and was to have been carried out by U.S. oil firm
ConocoPhillips and Aramco. But Conoco pulled out of the
plans in April 2010 as it shifted away from the refining
business to focus on oil and gas exploration.
Aramco has said it will push on with the project even after
the withdrawal of Conoco as it is part of its drive to boost
domestic refining capacity to 3.5 million bpd in 2016. In July
2010, Aramco awarded deals to build the plant seen complete in
2014.
The refinery is slated to process heavy crude from Saudi
Arabia's Manifa oilfield, which is currently under development
to reach an output of 900,000 bpd by 2014.
Aramco has already partnered with Sinopec at the joint
venture Fujian plant in southeast China. It is considering to
build three new joint venture refineries in Asia, Aramco's
largest and fastest growing oil market as part of plans to boost
its global refining capacity by 50 percent to over 6 million
bpd.
