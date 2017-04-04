DUBAI, April 4 Saudi Aramco has extended the
bookbuilding process for its debut local currency sukuk beyond
the original deadline of April 3, sources familiar with the
matter said on Tuesday.
Books will stay open for one day more, one of the sources
said.
The oil giant started gathering orders for its first sukuk
issuance - part of a 37.5 billion riyal ($10 billion) programme
- on March 27, a document issued by the banks leading the
transaction showed.
The floating rate Islamic bond has a seven-year maturity and
offers 25 basis points over the six-month Saudi Arabian
Interbank Offered Rate (SAIBOR).
($1 = 3.7500 riyals)
(Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; editing by Jason Neely)