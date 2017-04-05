BRIEF-Molopo Energy updates on response of takeovers panel on affairs of co
* Takeovers panel issue divestment orders on Keybridge Aurora, KBC
DUBAI, April 5 Saudi Aramco has raised 11.25 billion riyals ($3.00 billion) in its debut sukuk issuance, sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
The Islamic bond, part of a 37.5 billion riyal programme, is the oil giant's first fundraising exercise aimed at diversifying its revenues, impacted by low international oil prices.
The floating rate local currency sukuk has a seven-year maturity and offers 25 basis points over the six-month Saudi Arabian Interbank Offered Rate (SAIBOR).
The sources declined to be identified because details of the deal are not public ($1 = 3.7502 riyals) (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia)
* Takeovers panel issue divestment orders on Keybridge Aurora, KBC
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JAKARTA, June 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has published a National Long-Term Rating of 'AA(idn)' for the proposed rupiah senior bonds of Indonesia-based PT Bank Mandiri Taspen Pos (Bank Mantap, AA(idn)/Stable). Bank Mantap's proposed bond issuance will be IDR2 trillion in total with maturity of up to 60 months, which consists of: - Tranche A with issuance amount of IDR1.5 trillion and maturity of 36 months from the issuance date,
SHANGHAI, June 15 Hong Kong stocks opened lower on Thursday, led by property shares, after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates and unveiled plans for shrinking its balance sheet.