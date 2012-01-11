(Updates with trader comments, background, details)
KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia/DUBAI Jan 11 A new
Saudi Aramco subsidiary for trading refined products
started commercial operations on Jan. 1, the state oil giant
said on Wednesday.
Saudi Aramco Products Trading Co (Aramco Trading) will
replace the Product Sales and Marketing Department (PSMD) in
importing and exporting refined petroleum products, it said in a
statement posted on its website.
Aramco Trading, whose formation was first announced in
February 2011, will start with 80 employees and will be based in
Dhahran, site of the state company's
headquarters.
"The landscape for trading has shifted with evolving market
dynamics, and that will bring both challenges and
opportunities," said Said A. Al-Hadrami, president and CEO of
Aramco Trading.
Aramco is one of the largest exporters of fuel oil and
naphtha into East Asia as well as a net importer of gas oil.
In 2010, the company produced almost 500 million barrels of
refined products and exported 133.4 million barrels, down from
149.4 million barrels in 2009.
"Obviously as a trading company they want to maximise
revenues for the company and their country ... by enlarging
their portfolio and capitalizing on their system," a Gulf-based
trader said.
"This is the principal, but harder is the application," the
trader said, adding that know-how, networking and hiring the
right people could be among the challenges the new company
faces.
Aramco Trading will be in charge of refined oil products
transactions including condensate, naphtha, gasoline, middle
distillate fuels, fuel oil and residual products and bulk
petrochemical products, the company said.
Traders do not expect the company to take positions in the
market.
(Reporting by Reem Shamseddine and Humeyra Pamuk, Editing by
Jane Baird)