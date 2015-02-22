By Reem Shamseddine
| KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia
KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia Feb 22 State energy firm
Saudi Aramco has extended the deadline for companies to bid for
work on its unconventional gas facilities in the north of the
country, signalling it remains committed to developing shale gas
deposits, industry sources said.
The project, known as System A, will involve building
processing facilities, wellheads and pipelines for gas in
Turaif, where a big mining project called Waad al-Shamal is
under development. No estimate for the total value of the
contracts was given.
"They extended - the bid closing date now is in March," said
a source, adding that Saudi Aramco had sent companies additional
requirements that would need their study. Bids were originally
due to close in early December and the deadline has been
extended several times, most recently to March 15. There was no
immediate comment from Saudi Aramco.
Meanwhile, several companies have prequalified for another
unconventional gas project involving pipelines, also in northern
Saudi Arabia. That project, known as System B, is five times as
big as System A, according to one source.
The search for natural gas is a priority for Saudi Arabia as
it struggles to keep pace with rapidly rising domestic demand
for power and its strategically important petrochemicals
industry. It has been inspired by the shale gas surge in the
United States, which has been transformed from the world's
largest gas importer to an exporter.
Saudi Aramco's chief executive Khalid al-Falih told a
conference in Riyadh last month that Aramcon had invested $3
billion in developing unconventional gas resources and had
earmarked an additional $7 billion for it.
He did not reveal detailed plans, but said: "Saudi Arabia
will be the next frontier after the U.S., where shale and
unconventional will make a significant contribution to our
energy mix, especially gas."
So far, a mining project and a power plant for Saudi mining
company Ma'aden is projected to take 200 million cubic
feet per day of unconventional gas by 2018.
The kingdom has made appraisals of unconventional gas
potential in its northwest, Eastern Province and Empty Quarter.
It holds the world's fifth-largest proven reserves of natural
gas, and expects domestic demand to almost double by 2030 from
2011 levels of 3.5 trillion cubic feet per year.
Saudi Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi has estimated the country's
unconventional gas reserves - those held in reservoirs that have
not traditionally been exploited - at over 600 trillion cubic
feet, more than double its proven conventional reserves.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)