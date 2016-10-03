UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
DUBAI Oct 3 Dubai-based logistics firm Aramex said on Monday it had established a joint venture e-commerce company with Australia Post.
Aramex owns 60 percent of the Singapore-based venture while Australia Post has 40 percent, Aramex said in a bourse statement without giving a value for the investment.
Australia Post bought a 4.5 percent stake in Aramex earlier this year, the Dubai logistics company said on Aug. 9. (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders