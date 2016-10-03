DUBAI Oct 3 Dubai-based logistics firm Aramex said on Monday it had established a joint venture e-commerce company with Australia Post.

Aramex owns 60 percent of the Singapore-based venture while Australia Post has 40 percent, Aramex said in a bourse statement without giving a value for the investment.

Australia Post bought a 4.5 percent stake in Aramex earlier this year, the Dubai logistics company said on Aug. 9.