DUBAI Dec 12 Dubai's Aramex has
completed the acquisition of South Africa logistics and
transportation company Berco Express Ltd., for an undisclosed
amount, the company said in a statement on Monday.
The deal is part of Aramex' strategy to expand
internationally and follows a recent joint venture with SinoAir
in China and the acquisition of OneWorld Courier and In-Time
Couriers in Kenya in the first quarter.
Berco Express operates 15 branches throughout South Africa
and employs more than 700 people, the statement said.
Aramex said it will further expand across Southern Africa by
opening additional offices and warehouses.
The logistics company also acquired Ireland-based liner
agent and freight forwarder Aquaship Agencies in February to
expand its freight capabilities in Europe.
Aramex reported a 3-percent rise in third-quarter profits in
October as uncertainties in Egypt and high oil prices weighed on
its growth.
