Czech Social Democrats pledge to cut tax for workers, tighten control of big business
* Social Democrats promise tax cuts for workers, other incentives
DUBAI Jan 30 Dubai-based courier Aramex expects single-digit profit and revenue growth in 2017, chief financial officer Bashar Obeid told a news conference on Monday.
Aramex will continue to look out for acquisitions in 2017 and is targeting opportunities in Asia, particularly within "last mile" services, chief executive Hussein Hachem said. "Last mile" describes delivery of people and goods from a transport hub to a final destination at home.
Earlier on Monday, the company reported a 129 percent jump in fourth-quarter net profit. Full-year profit rose 37 percent to 426.6 million dirhams ($116.2 million) while revenue climbed 16 percent to 4.34 billion dirhams. (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Writing by Tom Arnold; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
SHANGHAI/BEIJING, June 17 Chinese prosecutors have filed new lawsuits against employees of two firms connected to fugitive Guo Wengui, the official Xinhua news agency said on Saturday, as Beijing continues to turn up the legal pressure on the New York-based tycoon at the centre of a political feud with the ruling Communist Party.
PARIS, June 17 China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings (CALC) is among the inaugural customers for a larger new version of Boeing's 737 jetliner, two industry sources said on Saturday.