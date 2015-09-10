DUBAI, Sept 10 Dubai's courier Aramex said on Thursday it was in discussions with Orascom Telecom Media and Technology to build five logistics areas in Egypt.

Aramex has not yet signed any agreements for the partnership, it said in response to media reports on the deal.

OTMT said this week it planned to establish five logistics zones together with Aramex worth 1 billion Egyptian pounds ($127.7 million) over five years.

In its statement on Thursday, Aramex provided no details. ($1 = 7.8300 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)