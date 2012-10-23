* Q3 net profit 53.1 mln dirhams vs 48 mln dirhams yr-ago

* Q3 revenue 763 mln dirhams, up 17 pct

* Says looking for acquisitions in Southern Africa (Adds details, share price)

DUBAI, Oct 23 Logistics firm Aramex posted a 11-percent increase in quarterly profits on Tuesday, boosted by its Gulf Arab operations, and the Dubai firm said it was eyeing more acquisitions in Southern Africa region next year.

Aramex reported third-quarter net profit of 53.1 million dirhams ($14.5 million) for the period ended Sept 30, up from 48 million dirhams a year-ago.

Revenues rose 17 percent to 763 million dirhams from 650 million dirhams in the prior-year period, the company said in an emailed statement.

Aramex, a favourite of regional fund managers, has been expanding in to Middle East and African markets and bought South Africa's Berco Express as well as Kenya's Oneworld Courier and In-Time Couriers last year.

The firm said announcement of new acquisitions in Southern Africa region can be expected in 2013, without giving any additional details.

Fadi Ghandour, Aramex's Founder and CEO said he was confident of the company's performance for the rest of the year.

Ghandour is to step down by the end of 2012 and hand over day to day operations to Hussein Hachem, the current head of the Middle East and Africa regions, the company said in April.

Aramex shares were down 1 percent in early Dubai trade. They have risen 8.3 percent year-to-date. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams) (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Dinesh Nair)