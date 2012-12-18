EU mergers and takeovers (Feb 13)
BRUSSELS, Feb 13 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Dec 18 Nielsen Holdings NV, known for its television viewership ratings, agreed to buy media and marketing research firm Arbitron Inc in a deal worth $1.26 billion.
The $48 per share offer represents a 26 percent premium to Arbitron's Monday close on the New York Stock Exchange.
BRUSSELS, Feb 13 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
* CEO says pursuing multiple M&A opportunities in China (Adds details, CEO comments)
OSLO, Feb 13 More than 100 Norwegian banks will become co-owners of the Vipps electronic payments app in a bid to fend off competition from Nordic rivals and the likes of Facebook, Apple and Google, the banks said on Monday.