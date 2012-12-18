* Nielsen to acquire its radio counterpart for $1.26 bln
Dec 18 Nielsen Holdings NV, the largest
provider of television viewership ratings, will now dominate
radio listening ratings as well.
Nielsen on Tuesday struck a deal to acquire its radio
counterpart, Arbitron Inc, for $1.26 billion. The deal
creates a powerhouse that places the measurement of audience for
TV and radio under the control of one company.
The $48-per-share purchase price represents a 26 percent
premium to Arbitron's Monday closing price on the New York Stock
Exchange. News of the deal sent Arbitron shares up 23.6 percent
to $47.02 on Tuesday afternoon on the New York Stock Exchange.
Nielsen shares were up 2.6 percent at $30.38.
Ratings - Nielsen's in TV and Arbitron's in radio - help
determine how much advertisers are charged to run commercials
during TV programs and radio listening hours. The higher the
rating, the more people there are watching and listening. That
translates into a higher price for a commercial spot.
"It's a huge deal for Nielsen," said Edward Atorino, an
analyst with Benchmark Co. "It adds radio, which is a huge
market."
The transaction has been approved by the boards of both
companies but still needs regulatory approval. Nielsen and
Arbitron did not cite a closing date but both companies expect
the deal to go through.
Nielsen said it will pay Arbitron a 10 percent breakup fee
if the acquisition is not approved by regulators.
Brian Wieser, an analyst with Pivotal Research Group, noted
there is a risk that the merger will not be approved.
"The combination of Nielsen and Arbitron means that
competition is increasingly unlikely to emerge, and thus radio
station owners will require assurances that prices won't rise
excessively and that measurement quality will not fall in any
meaningful way," he wrote in a note about the deal.
BELIEVES IN RADIO
While it is best-known for TV ratings, Nielsen also provides
a host of other data services including the measurement of
traffic to websites, competing in that area with comScore Inc
. It also provides information about what consumers buy
at retail stores.
By acquiring Arbitron, Nielsen also gains access to what is
known in industry parlance as "out-of-home," essentially
billboards and other forms of outdoor advertising.
"We measure what (consumers) buy everywhere in the world and
we measure what they watch," Nielsen Chief Executive David
Calhoun told analysts on a conference call. "The real magic for
us is the ability to link the two of those consumer behaviors."
Nielsen has come under fire in recent years for how its TV
ratings are compiled, with many industry executives complaining
that its measurements fail to reflect accurately viewership of
on-demand television and engagement on social media.
The company, which was bought by a group of private equity
players including Blackstone Group LP, Carlyle Group LP
and KKR & Co LP, and which went public in 2011,
has been working to improve its measurement services and expand
into other areas.
For instance, Nielsen on Monday announced a partnership with
Twitter to publish a new set of ratings that measure chatter on
the social network about TV programming.
TOO PRICEY?
With Arbitron, Nielsen said it plans to expand its "Watch"
measurement that keeps tabs on consumer viewing and listening
habits across multiple screens such as TV, computers and mobile
devices.
One analyst wondered if Nielsen was paying too much for a
company that covers a medium that has been in decline for years.
"It seems like a pretty steep premium," said Evercore
Research analyst Doug Arthur.
Radio's share of U.S. advertising spend is expected to
decline to 9.3 percent this year from 9.6 percent in 2011,
according to research firm eMarketer.
"Do we believe in the medium?" Calhoun asked rhetorically
during the call, describing it as the crucial question behind
the acquisition.
"The answer was unequivocal from all of our team who live in
the digital world and live in all of these places. Yes."
Arbitron and Nielsen executives pointed to the fact that
Arbitron also measures streaming music over the Web.
The acquisition will add about 13 cents per share to
Nielsen's adjusted profit beginning in the first year after
completion, the company said.
Arbitron reported revenue of $445 million for the 12 months
ended Sept. 30.