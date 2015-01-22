Colombia to produce 95 mln tonnes of coal in 2017 - vice-minister
BOGOTA, March 22 Colombia could produce at least 95 million tonnes of coal in 2017, below an initial target of 102 million tonnes, the mining vice-minister said on Wednesday.
Jan 22 AFG Arbonia Forster Holding AG :
* Says has recorded revenue of 1.017 billion Swiss francs ($1.18 billion) for FY 2014. In comparison to the previous year, this corresponds to growth of 1.3 pct Source text: bit.ly/1ChRgsx Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8587 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BOGOTA, March 22 Colombia could produce at least 95 million tonnes of coal in 2017, below an initial target of 102 million tonnes, the mining vice-minister said on Wednesday.
March 22 No meetings are planned between management and striking workers at Noranda Income Fund's zinc refinery in Quebec, the second biggest in North America, a union official said on Wednesday, as the work stoppage dragged through a sixth week.