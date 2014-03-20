BRIEF-Sainsbury's "happy" with 2016-17 profit consensus of 578 mln stg
* Shares down 2.5 percent after Q4 underlying supermarket sales edge lower, highlights cost price pressures
March 20 Arbuthnot Banking Group Plc's full-year net interest income surged 63 percent as its retail banking division added more customers and posted higher net interest margin.
Net interest income rose to 73.1 million pounds ($121.5 million) in the year ended Dec. 31 from 44.8 million pounds a year earlier.
Net interest margin rose to 16.9 percent from 15 percent a year earlier in Secure Trust Bank - Arbuthnot's retail banking division.
Secure Trust Bank had 350,861 customers at the end of the year compared with 231,713 customers a year earlier. ($1 = 0.6014 British Pounds) (Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
(Adds details) March 16 Balfour Beatty on Thursday said it returned to annual profit on the back of strong growth in its U.S. construction division and an improved performance from its British business in the second half. The company reported pretax profit from continuing operations before one-off items of 60 million pounds ($74 million) for the year to Dec. 31, marking a rebound from a loss of 123 million a year earlier. Balfour has spent two years overhauling
March 16 Balfour Beatty reported a return to annual profit on Thursday as its British construction benefited in the second half from the diminishing impact of loss-making historic contracts. A pretax profit from continuing operations before one-off items of 60 million pounds ($74 million) for the year to Dec. 31 marked a rebound from a loss of 123 million a year earlier. Its order book from continuing operations at constant exchange rates rose 15 percent to 12.7