March 19 Britain's Arbuthnot Banking Group
said its full-year pretax profit jumped 43 percent as
lending surged.
Arbuthnot, which has its roots in 181-year-old private bank
and wealth manager Arbuthnot Latham, said net interest income
rose to 98.3 million pounds ($146.16 million) in year ended Dec.
31, from 73 million pounds a year earlier.
Pretax profit increased to 22.5 million pounds from 15.7
million pounds.
The bank said it would pay a total dividend of 27 pence
compared with 44 pence, which included an 18 pence special
dividend a year earlier.
Arbuthnot Banking comprises private banking unit Arbuthnot
Latham & Co Limited and retail banking division Secure Trust
Bank Plc.
($1 = 0.6725 pounds)
