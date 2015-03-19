(Adds COO comment, details)
By Aashika Jain
March 19 Arbuthnot Banking Group's
full-year profit jumped 43 percent after the British company's
lending to customers rose to a record high of 1.1 billion pounds
($1.6 billion).
The group comprises private banking business Arbuthnot
Latham & Co Limited and retail banking arm Secure Trust Bank
. It is one of the smaller players among lenders trying
to break the dominance of the "Big Five" in British banking.
Arbuthnot said a reduction in overall lending to small and
medium businesses was creating space for more challenger banks
to expand.
Britain's newest and most powerful financial regulator has
pledged to introduce meaningful change this year to help new
banks claim market share from the five leading
players.
"Our focus is on identifying areas where we believe where we
have strong core competencies and have key points of
differentiation that enable us not to have to compete on
head-to-head with the big banks," Arbuthnot Banking Group's COO
Andrew Salmon said.
Arbuthnot, which has its roots in the 181-year-old private
bank and wealth manager Arbuthnot Latham, reported a rise in net
interest income to 98 million pounds in 2014 from 73 million
pounds earlier.
Pretax profit increased to 22.5 million pounds from 15.7
million pounds.
The bank said it would pay a total dividend of 27 pence
compared with 44 pence, which included an 18 pence special
dividend a year earlier.
The stock was trading 3 percent down on slim volumes at 1398
pence at 1235 GMT.
($1 = 0.6725 pounds)
