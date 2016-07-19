July 19 Britain's Arbuthnot Banking Group said its first-half underlying pretax profit jumped 43 percent, helped by strength in its private banking arm.

Arbuthnot, which has its roots in 183-year-old private bank and wealth manager Arbuthnot Latham, said pretax profit rose to 2 million pounds ($2.7 million) for the six months to June 30 from 1.4 million pounds a year earlier.

Net interest income rose to 11.9 million pounds from 10.1 million pounds a year earlier.

