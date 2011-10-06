LONDON Oct 6 Arbuthnot Banking is to float its Secure Trust Bank division on London's junior AIM stock market, as part of its plans to develop the business and compete with Britain's major lenders.

Arbuthnot said it expected that Secure Trust Bank's flotation would take place by the end of October this year, and added it would keep a majority shareholding in the company.

Secure Trust Bank had first-half pretax profits of 5 million pounds ($7.7 million) and net lending of 5.7 million pounds per month on average for the first half of this year.

"The challenges, distractions and legacy issues faced by the large UK banks and the consumer credit sector provide Secure Trust Bank with a significant opportunity, as a well-capitalised deposit funded bank, to grow within its chosen markets," Arbuthnot Chairman and Chief Executive Henry Angest said in a statement. ($1 = 0.648 British Pounds) (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)