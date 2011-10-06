* Expects Secure Trust Bank to list on AIM by end-Oct 2011

* Secure Trust Bank had H1 profits of 5 mln stg

* Arbuthnot to keep majority stake in Secure Trust Bank (Adds comments from Secure Trust CEO, detail)

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, Oct 6 Arbuthnot Banking is to float its Secure Trust Bank division on London's junior AIM stock market, as part of plans to develop its business and compete with Britain's major lenders in the wake of the financial crisis.

Arbuthnot expected Secure Trust Bank's flotation to take place by the end of October this year. It will place new and existing shares in Secure Trust Bank on to the market, with Arbuthnot keeping a majority stake in the company.

Secure Trust Bank had first-half pretax profits of 5 million pounds ($7.7 million) and net lending of 5.7 million pounds per month on average for the first half of this year.

"The challenges, distractions and legacy issues faced by the large UK banks and the consumer credit sector provide Secure Trust Bank with a significant opportunity, as a well-capitalised deposit funded bank, to grow within its chosen markets," Arbuthnot Chairman and Chief Executive Henry Angest said in a statement on Thursday.

Arbuthnot itself has a market capitalisation of around 40 million pounds. Its shares were unchanged at 285 pence in early morning trade.

BRAVING ROCKY MARKETS

An initial public offering in the current environment, with global markets rocked by concerns over a European debt crisis, could prove tricky but Secure Trust Bank Chief Executive Paul Lynam had no concerns over the timing of the flotation.

"We have a very liquid balance sheet and a very strong capital position," Lynam told Reuters.

The credit crisis has resulted in the establishment of several new, small-scale banks looking to challenge the dominance of Britain's "Big Four" banks - Barclays , HSBC and part-nationalised lenders Royal Bank of Scotland and Lloyds .

New British banks and lending specialists which have been set up over the last two years include Metro Bank, Aldermore and Haymarket Financial.

Lynam said Secure Trust Bank could move into spaces in the market as major banks cut costs and scale back business plans in the wake of the crisis, which has left major lenders having to raise extra capital and restructure their operations.

"Some of the larger players have been contracting from the market, creating a vacuum which we can then move into. We've almost doubled our net lending over the last 12 months," he said.

Secure Trust Bank currently has some 120,000 customers, ranging from small-to-medium sized enterprises (SMEs) seeking loans to retail clients with current accounts.

Hawkpoint Partners is advising Arbuthnot on the Secure Trust Bank flotation process. ($1 = 0.648 British Pounds) (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters and Jane Merriman)