By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Oct 6 Arbuthnot Banking is to
float its Secure Trust Bank division on London's junior AIM
stock market, as part of plans to develop its business and
compete with Britain's major lenders in the wake of the
financial crisis.
Arbuthnot expected Secure Trust Bank's flotation to take
place by the end of October this year. It will place new and
existing shares in Secure Trust Bank on to the market, with
Arbuthnot keeping a majority stake in the company.
Secure Trust Bank had first-half pretax profits of 5 million
pounds ($7.7 million) and net lending of 5.7 million pounds per
month on average for the first half of this year.
"The challenges, distractions and legacy issues faced by the
large UK banks and the consumer credit sector provide Secure
Trust Bank with a significant opportunity, as a well-capitalised
deposit funded bank, to grow within its chosen markets,"
Arbuthnot Chairman and Chief Executive Henry Angest said in a
statement on Thursday.
Arbuthnot itself has a market capitalisation of around 40
million pounds. Its shares were unchanged at 285 pence in early
morning trade.
BRAVING ROCKY MARKETS
An initial public offering in the current environment, with
global markets rocked by concerns over a European debt crisis,
could prove tricky but Secure Trust Bank Chief Executive Paul
Lynam had no concerns over the timing of the flotation.
"We have a very liquid balance sheet and a very strong
capital position," Lynam told Reuters.
The credit crisis has resulted in the establishment of
several new, small-scale banks looking to challenge the
dominance of Britain's "Big Four" banks - Barclays ,
HSBC and part-nationalised lenders Royal Bank of
Scotland and Lloyds .
New British banks and lending specialists which have been
set up over the last two years include Metro Bank, Aldermore and
Haymarket Financial.
Lynam said Secure Trust Bank could move into spaces in the
market as major banks cut costs and scale back business plans in
the wake of the crisis, which has left major lenders having to
raise extra capital and restructure their operations.
"Some of the larger players have been contracting from the
market, creating a vacuum which we can then move into. We've
almost doubled our net lending over the last 12 months," he
said.
Secure Trust Bank currently has some 120,000 customers,
ranging from small-to-medium sized enterprises (SMEs) seeking
loans to retail clients with current accounts.
Hawkpoint Partners is advising Arbuthnot on the Secure Trust
Bank flotation process.
($1 = 0.648 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters
and Jane Merriman)