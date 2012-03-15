(Adds detail, background)

LONDON, March 15 Arbuthnot Banking , one of Britain's smaller financial services groups, posted a 24 percent rise in annual pretax profits, helped by growth in customer deposits and loans.

Arbuthnot, whose activities include private and retail banking, reported pretax profits of 5.1 million pounds ($8 million) for the year ending in December, up from 4.1 million last year.

The company, which listed its Secure Trust retail banking arm on the stock market last year and sold its Arbuthnot Securities broking division, also increased its dividend by 4.3 percent to 24 pence.

"Following the successful listing of Secure Trust Bank and the sale of Arbuthnot Securities, the group has ended the year in a strong position to take advantage of new opportunities," company chairman and chief executive Henry Angest said in a statement. ($1 = 0.6376 British pounds) (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)