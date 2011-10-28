LONDON Oct 28 The flotation of Arbuthnot Banking's Secure Trust business will give Secure Trust a market capitalisation of around 102 million pounds ($163.8 million), with trading in Secure Trust's shares due to start on Nov. 2.

Arbuthnot said on Friday that Secure Trust shares would be placed at a price of 720 pence, with Arbuthnot keeping a majority stake in the company.

The flotation of Secure Trust, which had interim pre-tax profits of 5 million pounds, is designed to develop the business and help it compete with bigger rivals, such as the "Big Four" of Barclays , HSBC , and part-nationalised lenders Royal Bank of Scotland and Lloyds which dominate the UK banking industry.

($1 = 0.623 British Pounds) (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)