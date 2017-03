Dec 18 Arbuthnot Banking Group Plc :

* Mortgage portfolio acquisition

* Subsidiary Arbuthnot Latham has completed purchase of a residential mortgage portfolio

* Mortgages are being acquired from administrators of Dunfermline Building Society (DBS)

* Portfolio has been in run off since 2009 and was previously acquired by DBS

* Consideration of 106.3 million pounds ($166.36 million) has been satisfied by cash from group's resources