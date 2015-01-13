UPDATE 1-Indonesia in tentative deal for Airbus A400M military planes
PARIS, March 29 Indonesia has signed a letter of intent to buy Airbus A400M military aircraft, French President Francois Hollande's office said on Wednesday.
Jan 13 Arbuthnot Latham & Co Ltd, the private banking and wealth management arm of Arbuthnot Banking Group Plc , appointed John Hutton-Attenborough as a chartered wealth planner with its media and international teams.
Hutton-Attenborough joins from Ashcourt Rowan Financial Planning Plc, where he was the financial planning director, London-based Arbuthnot Latham said.
Hutton-Attenborough has almost thirty years of experience in the financial services sector and his appointment is effective immediately. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru)
PARIS, March 29 Indonesia has signed a letter of intent to buy Airbus A400M military aircraft, French President Francois Hollande's office said on Wednesday.
LONDON, March 29 Prime Minister Theresa May formally began Britain's divorce from the European Union on Wednesday, declaring there was no turning back and ushering in a tortuous exit process that will test the bloc's cohesion and pitch her country into the unknown.