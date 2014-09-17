Sept 17 Arbuthnot Latham & Co Ltd, the London-based private banking and wealth management arm of Arbuthnot Banking Group Plc, said it appointed Michelle Duncalf as a private banker.

Duncalf will be based in the company's recently opened office in Manchester.

The company said Duncalf's appointment will be effective immediately. (Reporting By Anet Josline Pinto in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)