(Adds details)
* Sees deal enhancing Westhouse's clientele
* Sees opportunity in consolidation
Nov 9 British stockbroking group Westhouse
Holdings Plc said it would buy the investment banking
unit of Arbuthnot Banking Group Plc for an undisclosed
sum to take advantage of a potential consolidation in the
corporate broking market.
Westhouse, which had seen a growth in the number of its
corporate clients since end-June, said it expected the deal to
further enhance its clientele.
"It is clear that there is overcapacity in the small to
medium sized company corporate broking and advisory market and
that, as a result, consolidation is a strategic opportunity,"
Westhouse Chairman Garth Milne said in a statement.
Last month, Arbuthnot Banking, valued at 50 million pounds,
had said it would float its Secure Trust Bank division on
London's junior market AIM, as part of plans to develop its
business and compete with Britain's major lenders in the wake of
the financial crisis.
Westhouse shares, which have lost a quarter of their value
over the last three months, were indicated up 2 percent at 48.5
pence at 0745 GMT. The stock closed at 47.5 pence on Tuesday
valuing the company at about 6 million pounds.
(Reporting by Tresa Sherin Morera in Bangalore; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)