WASHINGTON Aug 4 The U.S. National Highway
Traffic Safety Administration said Thursday it is upgrading a
probe of more than 8 million air bag inflators made by ARC
Automotive Inc after a death was reported in Canada after an
inflator rupture in a Hyundai vehicle last month.
The investigation covers inflators used by General Motors Co
, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, Hyundai Motor Co
and Kia Motors Inc and covers at least 8
million inflators used by the automakers through 2004, but could
include newer vehicles, the agency said. Canadian regulators are
also investigating.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Dan Grebler)