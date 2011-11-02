(Follows alerts)
Nov 2 Canadian oil and gas company ARC Resources
Ltd posted higher quarterly profit, helped by higher
oil production and forecast a strong fourth quarter.
For the third quarter, the company earned C$120.8 million,
or 42 Canadian cents a share, compared with C$90.3 million, or
34 Canadian cents a share, in the year-ago period.
Funds from operations rose 27 percent to C$213.5 million.
The company also raised its capital expenditure for 2012 by
4 percent to C$760 million.
For the fourth quarter, ARC expects exit production volumes
for 2011 to be greater than 90,000 barrels of oil equivalent per
day(boepd).
The company also expects full-year 2011 production volumes
to average 82,000 - 83,000 boepd.
Shares of the company closed at C$24.89 on Wednesday on the
Toronto Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Arnav Das Sharma in Bangalore;Editing by Supriya
Kurane)