MILAN Nov 13 A non-binding bid presented by
Italian asset manager Anima Holding for 100 percent of
Arca values the rival at between 700-800 million euros ($752-860
million), an Anima official said, citing preliminary estimates.
The official also said Anima's offer envisaged payment for a
25 percent stake in shares, with the remainder to be settled in
cash.
Anima's offer follows a rival bid by U.S. investment firm
Atlas Merchant Capital, set up by former Barclays boss
Bob Diamond, valuing Arca at around 1 billion euros, two sources
close to the matter told Reuters last week.
Arca's main shareholders are Italian cooperative banks Banca
Popolare dell'Emilia Romagna (BPER), Veneto Banca
IPO-VENE.MI and Banca Popolare di Vicenza, which each own
19.99 percent of the asset manager.
Banca Popolare di Sondrio, another cooperative
lender, has a 12.9 percent stake.
($1 = 0.9305 euros)
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)