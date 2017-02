Feb 22 Mexican bottling firm Arca Continental posted on Wednesday a 92.5 percent jump in fourth-quarter earnings reflecting stronger Coke sales from its June acquisition of bottler Continental.

The company said in a filing before the Mexican stock exchange that it earned 974 million pesos ($70 million) in the October-December period, up from 506 million in the same quarter of 2010.

($1 = 13.9725 pesos as of end December)