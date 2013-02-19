Tribune Media shares look attractive -Barron's
NEW YORK, March 5 Shares of Tribune Media Co look attractive amid the discount at which the U.S. broadcaster's stock trades relative to its net asset value, according to an article in Barron's.
* Earnings fall to 1.048 billion pesos on higher costs
* Revenues rise 9.5 percent to nearly 14.5 billion pesos
Feb 19 Mexican bottling firm Arca Continental said on Tuesday its fourth-quarter net profit fell 29 percent, hit by higher administrative costs.
Arca earned 1.048 billion pesos ($81.4 million) in the October-December period, down from 1.471 billion in the same quarter of 2011, the company said in a filing with the Mexican stock exchange.
The company, one of the world's largest bottlers of Coca-Cola Co sodas, said administrative costs rose 11 percent.
Revenue rose 9.5 percent to nearly 14.5 billion pesos from 13.2 billion pesos in the year-earlier quarter.
BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, March 5 Brazil's top prosecutor will seek authorization from the Supreme Court as soon as this week to investigate senior ministers in President Michel Temer's Cabinet and senators from his PMDB party for corruption, a source familiar with the situation said on Sunday.
* Richard L. Wang named chief executive officer of Fosun Kite Biotechnology Co, Ltd, a joint venture to lead development of axicabtagene ciloleucel and other engineered T-cell therapies for treatment of cancers in China