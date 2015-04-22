MEXICO CITY, April 22 Mexico's No.2 Coke bottler, Arca Continental, on Wednesday reported a 12 percent rise in its first-quarter profit, helped by stronger sales.

The company reported a profit of 1.3 billion pesos ($85.22 million), up from 1.16 billion pesos in the year-earlier period.

Revenue rose 14 percent to 15.27 billion pesos.

Mexico approved a tax of 1 peso per liter on sugary drinks and an 8 percent tax on fast food in 2013 as part of a wider tax overhaul that took effect at the start of 2014.

Mexicans are the world's biggest consumers of soda per person, drinking an average 707 8-ounce (0.24 liter) servings each year, according to U.S. newsletter Beverage Digest.

Since the tax change, sales of Coke products have fallen for Arca and its bigger rival, Coca-Cola Femsa. Both companies have been trying to offset that by offering more types of beverages, such as juices and teas, as well as water.

($1 = 15.2610 pesos at end March) (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; Writing by Elinor Comlay; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)