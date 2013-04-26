MEXICO CITY, April 26 Mexican bottling firm Arca Continental, one of the world's biggest bottlers of Coca-Cola Co sodas, said first-quarter net profit rose 11.3 percent, boosted by efficiency gains and cost savings.

Arca earned 1.09 billion pesos ($88.3 million) in the January-March period, up from 979 million pesos in the same quarter in 2012, the company said in a filing with the Mexican stock exchange on Friday.

Revenue rose 8.3 percent to 13.38 billion pesos from 12.35 billion pesos a year earlier.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization rose 16.8 percent to 2.47 billion pesos from 2.11 billion pesos.