Sept 5 Arcadis Nv :

* Revised cash offer for Hyder Consulting Plc

* Revised cash offer by subsidiary to acquire Hyder shares not already held by Arcadis at 750 pence per Hyder share

* Confirms that it has now acquired, in total, 9,819,970 Hyder shares, representing approximately 25.2 percent of Hyder's issued ordinary share capital as at Sept. 4, 2014

* Revised offer price of 750 pence per Hyder share values Hyder at approximately 296 million stg

* HSBC and Rothschild, financial advisers to Arcadis and AUK Investments