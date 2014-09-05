UPDATE 2-UK builder Bovis in talks with Galliford Try after rejecting bids
* Redrow made 814p/share proposal (Adds details of Redrow offer)
Sept 5 Arcadis Nv :
* Revised cash offer for Hyder Consulting Plc
* Revised cash offer by subsidiary to acquire Hyder shares not already held by Arcadis at 750 pence per Hyder share
* Confirms that it has now acquired, in total, 9,819,970 Hyder shares, representing approximately 25.2 percent of Hyder's issued ordinary share capital as at Sept. 4, 2014
* Revised offer price of 750 pence per Hyder share values Hyder at approximately 296 million stg
* HSBC and Rothschild, financial advisers to Arcadis and AUK Investments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 12 British homebuilder Bovis has rejected a bid approach from rival Galliford Try but remains in negotiations about a possible deal, the firm said on Sunday, adding it had also rejected a proposal from another suitor, Redrow.
LONDON, March 12 HSBC Holdings Plc is lining up Mark Tucker, currently chief executive of insurer AIA Group Ltd , to be the next chairman of Europe's biggest bank, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Sunday.