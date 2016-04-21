AMSTERDAM, April 21 Dutch engineering firm
Arcadis said on Thursday an internal investigation
into its role in a Brazilian water management project had found
no evidence of any wrongdoing.
In December, the company said it was cooperating with
Brazilian police as part of an investigation into suspected
misuse of funds at a $6.4 billion water management project in
northern Brazil.
It was never clear whether the company itself was a target
of the Brazilian government's investigation, which has named
other suspects, but the government investigation is continuing.
At the time, the news led to a major sell-off in Arcadis
shares.
On Thursday, Arcadis said it had widened its own
investigation to look at how it handles several other Brazilian
projects.
(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)