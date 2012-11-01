(Corrects spelling, references to Newtown)
* Gross revenue rises 30 percent in Q3
* EBITA up 35 percent
* Net income from operations increased 46 percent
AMSTERDAM, Nov 1 Dutch engineering consultancy
Arcadis has been contracted to repair two major
water-processing plants in New York that were damaged by storm
Sandy, the company's top executive told Reuters on Thursday.
Chief Executive Neil McArthur said Arcadis was evaluating
damage at the Nassau County and Newtown Creek water treatment
facilities.
It was still unclear how much it would cost to get the
plants back to full operating capacity after being flooded this
week.
"We are responding very rapidly to the immediate request of
the local authorities. Their immediate focus of attention is to
get the utilities systems up and running and usable," McArthur
said in an interview.
Damage from the storm that hit the U.S. east coast is
estimated to run in the tens of billions of dollars, a large
portion to roads, transportation networks and utilities.
Arcadis has been contracted by New York to fix the water
treatment facilities in Newtown Creek, the largest plant in the
New York area with a daily capacity of 60 million gallons,
McArthur said.
In 2009, Arcadis evaluated how New York could be protected
from the effects of flooding due to climate change, but the
infrastructure projects were not implemented.
The flooding this week has spurred talk about how one of the
world's leading financial centres could be so vulnerable to the
effects of the storm.
Arcadis said earlier on Thursday at the release of its
third-quarter earnings that it maintained its 2012 outlook,
predicting a net income rise of 20 to 25 percent.
(Reporting by Anthony Deutsch and Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by
Sara Webb)