AMSTERDAM, Aug 2 Dutch engineering consultancy Arcadis is predicting a rise of up to 25 percent in its net profits this year, pinning its hopes on infrastructure deals in emerging markets as mature economies suffer from a slowdown in government spending.

Arcadis, which has rapidly expanded through acquisitions over the past year, said on Thursday it sees ample opportunities in South America, Asia and the Middle East, where it remains on the lookout for deals in new markets.

"Acquisitions in emerging markets remain on the agenda for this year," Neil McArthur, chief executive, told reporters.

"We're still confident that Asia provides substantial opportunities for growth for Arcadis."

In Europe, the euro zone crisis has hit government projects, with some countries reducing spending on infrastructure, such as roads, hospitals and universities.

"There is some decline of revenue (in Europe), but that's not across the board. The UK, France and Germany are doing relatively well," McArthur said. In its home market, the Netherlands, revenue is declining.

Overall, Arcadis gave an upbeat outlook for its key infrastructure business, thanks to several large, multi-year projects, which helped increased its order backlog by 5 percent.

For the second quarter Arcadis reported an increase of 28 percent in net income from operations to 23.6 million euros. Gross revenue rose 29 percent to 634 million euros, largely due to acquisitions. Organic revenue growth was just 3 percent.

