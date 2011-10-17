* To pay with 3 mln shares plus cash

AMSTERDAM, Oct 17 Dutch engineering consultancy Arcadis said on Monday it would acquire London-based partnership EC Harris to strengthen its position in project management and expand its presence in the Middle East and Asia.

Arcadis, which competes with Dutch peer Grontmij GRONc.AS and U.S. rival Tetra Tech , has fared worse in Europe than in the United States and South America, where its clients are mainly from the private rather than the public sector.

Its takeover of U.S. environmental consultancy Malcolm Pirnie in 2009 strengthened its position in that market, and the company had said it was on the lookout for acquisition opportunities that would help it tap new markets.

Arcadis said it would issue 3 million shares to EC Harris partners and pay an undisclosed cash amount from existing credit facilities. Arcadis shares closed at 14.26 euros on Friday, giving it a market capitalisation of 981 million euros ($1.4 billion).

Arcadis also issued a trading update, forecasting 2011 net income from operations at the same level as 2010, due to weak market conditions in Poland as well as higher financing charges and tax rates than initially envisaged.

Arcadis has diversified away from the cyclical construction industry into water management, environmental treatment services and projects ranging from the design of green cities in China to "bioterrorism" detection in the United States.

But the company is still exposed to an intensely competitive home market in the Netherlands, as well as in other European countries where governments are slashing public works spending, such as Poland and the Czech Republic. ($1 = 0.721 Euros) (Reporting By Greg Roumeliotis; Editing by David Holmes)