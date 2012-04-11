(Adds quotes from CEO, details on China, share rise)

By Anthony Deutsch

AMSTERDAM, April 11 Dutch engineering firm Arcadis on Wednesday said it would acquire Davis Langdon & Seah, an Asia-based cost and project management consultancy, lifting its exposure to China's rapid urbanisation.

Arcadis has been on the prowl for an acquisition in Asia which would boost its footprint, particularly in China, the world's most populous country. DLS is the first or second market player in 11 Asian countries.

With annual sales of $125 million, the acquisition of DLS is relatively small in revenue terms, but will boost Arcadis' staff in Asia fivefold from 700 to 3,500.

DLS is particularly well positioned in commercial real estate development projects such as buildings, utilities, financial institutions and infrastructure in China, Harrie Noy, CEO, said in a telephone interview with Reuters from Hong Kong.

"This will have a big impact on Arcadis. This will boost our staffing in Asia to one third of the total. That will only increase in the future," he said.

"The bulk of our sales currently come from the West, but that too is going to change."

Arcadis said it has financed the deal by issuing 2.2 million shares to the DLS partners, in addition to an undisclosed cash amount through existing credit facilities.

Arcadis shares rose 3.4 percent to 15.22 euros on Wednesday, giving the share component a value of about 33.5 million euros ($43.83 million).

The Dutch company said the transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to earnings per share. Other financial details were not disclosed. ($1 = 0.7644 euros) (Reporting by Sara Webb and Anthony Deutsch)