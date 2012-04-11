AMSTERDAM, April 11 Dutch engineering firm
Arcadis on Wednesday said it would acquire Davis
Langdon & Seah, an Asia-based cost and project management
consultancy with a leading position in most of the region's
markets.
Arcadis has been on the prowl for an acquisition in Asia
which would boost its footprint, particularly in China.
Arcadis said it has financed the deal by issuing 2.2 million
shares to the DLS partners, in addition to an undisclosed cash
amount through existing credit facilities.
Arcadis shares traded at 14.71 euros early on Wednesday,
giving the share component a value of about 32.4 million euros
($42.4 million).
The Dutch company said the transaction is expected to be
immediately accretive to earnings per share. Other financial
details were not disclosed.
($1 = 0.7644 euros)
