AMSTERDAM Jan 25 Dutch engineering company Arcadis warned on Monday its 2015 operating profit would miss targets because of weaker sales in the United States and emerging markets, sending its shares down more than 15 percent.

The company said in a statement that full-year net income from operations would be roughly 10 percent higher than in 2014 but that was down from previous guidance for a 20 percent increase.

It also pointed to a delay in divesting Brazilian non-core energy assets, which it said had been expected to generate a gain of approximately 6 million euros ($6.5 million).

Arcadis' shares had their worst performance in seven years, tumbling more than 15 percent to 15.86 euros. They have fallen 41 percent over the past year, compared to an 8 percent decline of the benchmark AEX index.

ING cut the stock from "Buy" to "Hold" in December, after Arcadis said it was cooperating with Brazilian police as part of an investigation into suspected misuse of funds at a $6.4 billion water management project.

On Monday, ING analyst Quirijn Mulder said in a trading note: "Overall we remain cautious on Arcadis as troubles in the oil industry continue hurting US and Middle East." ($1 = 0.9238 euros) (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Mark Potter)