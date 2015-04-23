(Corrects name of chief executive to Neil McArthur, not Ian)
* Revenues from Brazil down 15 percent
* On track for "significant" 2015 profit rise
* Shares down 3 percent
By Thomas Escritt
AMSTERDAM, April 23 A sharp drop in revenues
from Brazil and continuing falls in its North American markets
kept gross revenue growth before acquisitions to just 1 percent
at Dutch engineer Arcadis in the first quarter,
sending its shares down 3 percent.
Growth at the company was led by recovering demand in
Europe, the Middle East and Asia, but the company was hit by the
fallout from corruption scandals in the Brazilian oil and gas
industry.
Dutch rival SBM Offshore is being investigated by
Brazilian authorities and has paid record fines for bribery. The
scandal has led to a national procurement slowdown, which
triggered a 15 percent decline in Arcadis's activities there.
Arcadis Chief Executive Neil McArthur said the company
needed to adjust to a "new reality" in Brazil, and needed to
make up to 300 redundancies in the country in response, though
he insisted Arcadis was well placed there in the long term.
"A 15 percent decline is clearly a serious decline, so we've
adjusted capacity to the projects we currently have and
anticipate to have," he said.
The company said it remained on track to achieve
"significantly" improved revenue and profit in 2015 although its
first-quarter margins slipped, partly because of its acquisition
of smaller rival Hyder last year.
Gross revenue was up 40 percent year on year helped by
acquisitions, while organic gross revenue growth was 1 percent.
Gross revenue of 823 million euros topped the 810 million
forecast by analysts.
Earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation rose 35
percent to 59.4 million euros ($63.6 million), slightly behind
forecasts.
Margins at the environmental, construction and water
engineering group fell to 9.1 percent from 9.6 percent a year
earlier. Without Hyder, they would have risen to 9.8 percent,
McArthur said.
A decline in its North American business, which contributes
more than a third of revenues, was slower than in previous
quarters. Emerging markets, including Brazil, accounted for 29
percent of net revenues last year.
McArthur said integrating nearly 6,000 new staff after
several acquisitions last year had taken "significant leadership
time and effort", adding that the company would stick to a
strategy of pursuing organic growth alongside acquisitions.
The company's shares were down 3.19 percent at 29.70 euros
at 0716 GMT.
($1 = 0.9335 euros)
(Reporting by Thomas Escritt; editing by Jason Neely and
Vincent Baby)