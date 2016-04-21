* Q1 earnings 46.6 mln euros vs estimates for 50.9 mln euro
* Conditions difficult in North America, emerging markets
* Internal probe in Brazil finds no evidence of wrongdoing
(Updates with earnings details, Brazil investigation)
By Toby Sterling
AMSTERDAM, April 21 Dutch engineering company
Arcadis posted a 9 percent fall in first-quarter core
earnings to 46.6 million euros ($52.6 million) and warned of
continuing difficult business conditions in North America and in
emerging markets.
Analysts polled for Reuters had expected the company to make
first-quarter earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation
(EBITA) of 50.9 million euros.
"The deep recession in Brazil drove revenues lower and
impacted our overall results," Chief Executive Neil McArthur
said in a statement. "In North America, we saw increased
competition with related price pressure, especially in the
Environment business."
It warned in February that it expected difficult conditions
in North America, which contributes almost half of its
revenue.
However, European markets continued to strengthen. It said
its 2016 priorities are improving operating earnings and
delivering a strong free cash flow, barring unforeseen
circumstances.
Arcadis also said an internal investigation into possible
fraud at a Brazilian water management project found no evidence
of any wrongdoing on its part.
In December, the company said it was cooperating with
Brazilian police as part of an investigation into suspected
misuse of funds at a $6.4 billion water management project in
northern Brazil.
Arcadis' offices were raided but it has not been charged or
named as a suspect.
It said on Thursday it had widened its own investigation to
look at how it handles several other Brazilian projects.
"As part of this assessment Arcadis identified specific
compliance-related findings," it said. "Arcadis is following up
these findings with appropriate measures, including project and
process reviews and enhanced (employee) training programmes."
(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath and
Susan Thomas)